Blizzard has announced that it will no longer be possible to purchase the loot box from Overwatch after the end of the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event, set for August 30, 2022.

The company explained that after August 30, players will no longer be able to purchase loot boxes from the Store. On the other hand they will still be able to receive the Standard chests as a reward for various activities, such as completing matches in Arcade modes each week or leveling up your profile.

In any case, as previously confirmed by Blizzard, the loot boxes are destined to disappear completely within a few months with the launch of Overwatch 2, which will use a completely different rewards system that will replace the one currently in force. In case you haven’t redeemed any chests, they will automatically open for you shortly before the launch of the new version of the game, set for October 4th.

The news came with the announcement of the event Anniversary Remix Vol. 3, started just a few hours ago. Like previous Overwatch anniversary events, players will be able to get a large number of special skins and other cosmetic items for their favorite characters for a limited time. There is also a series of weekly challenges to obtain unique rewards, such as icons for the profile and sprays. As mentioned in the opening Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 will be available until August 30, 2022.