With the latest update of OverwatchBlizzard has removed the letter “Z” present in some of the skins of Zarya, one of the heroes of the Russian-born multiplayer shooter. The reason? The “Z” became a pro-war symbol used by supporters of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the case of Overwatch, the letter “Z” obviously simply represents the initial of the heroine Zarya, but in the real world it is a symbol of the war in Ukraine. It was originally used by soldiers in order not to become victims of friendly fire during conflicts, but over time it has also become a symbol used by Russian civilians who are in favor of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This has nothing to do with Overwatch and the character of Zarya, but in any case Blizzard has made the decision to unceremoniously remove the letter Z from the “Arctic Front” and “Siberian Front” skins probably to avoid any misunderstanding and distance yourself from conflict.

Blizzard has not officially communicated this change, which was only discovered later by some users on Reddit who are particularly attentive to details. The image above shows the original and new versions without “Z” of Zarya.

Meanwhile, a concept image of the Overwatch 2 menu may have revealed in advance the presence of a Battle Pass system in Blizzard’s new multiplayer shooter.