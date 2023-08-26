nymphahri posted new, colorful photos of his cosplay dedicated to Black Cat D. Vaa special version of the famous Overwatch character: as you can see, this is an absolutely perfect interpretation for the summer.

Sure, some cheer was sorely needed for the shooter blizzards, which ended up being the worst game ever on Steam, according to user reviews. Will the development team be able to recover consensus and user trust?

Still early to tell, but there is no doubt that the charm of the lore and characters of Overwatch is still very strong among fans, who particularly appreciate legendary skins such as Black Cat D.Va, inspired by a Japanese style.