Overwatch 2 is, the lowest rated game in Steamand the confusing developer break Blizzard with China in 2022 is partly responsible for this. Many of the most liked negative reviews are bitter posts written in simplified Chinese, yet most reviews, regardless of the language they are written in, share the same complaints. They cite the unpopular battle pass model of the first-person game, which Blizzard introduced in 2022, and its PvE mode good but not as good as it was seven years ago, as the roots of its disappointment.

All reviewers of Steam they are clearly using the game’s new page as an opportunity to express the pent up resentment their old online platform, Battle.net, without comment, did not allow them to release. But this sudden opportunity to express themselves affects fans in China differently; doesn’t just allow those fans to play Overwatch more easily since service provider NetEase terminated multiple licenses of Blizzard earlier this year, but it also allows them to express exactly how they feel about it.

In March, NetEase he told Kotaku that their “recent negotiations revealed a clear lack of alignment between [NetEase y Activision Blizzard]both in commercial terms and in corporate values”.

“Therefore, we decided that it was not in our long-term interest to serve the short-term goals of the current leadership of Activision Blizzard nor deviate from our founding principles”, the company continued.

OK that’s fine. But Daniel Ahmad, director of research at Niko Partners, which collects market intelligence for countries in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, says on Twitter that Chinese gamers are nonetheless “angry to lose their accounts and the ability to play on the national server, no announcement of a return so far.”

“Most of the complaints have revolved around: […] the lack of a national server and an existing game account, slow logins and poor online connection, criticism of the closure of the national server and impact on gaming communities,” he said.

Still, the common thread in most of the overwhelming (at the time of writing) 107,425 negative reviews of Overwatch 2 it’s that players think the pay-to-play model is terrible. Oh, and the porn. The highest-rated negative review, with 56,948 “helpful” ratings, finds that “people who make porn of Overwatch they work harder than the people who do Overwatch“.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: That last review broke my heart, because it’s true. Overwatch It’s been destroyed and it’s very painful to be part of the people who continue to hope that Blizzard will pick it up.