













Overwatch announces Genesis, a miniseries that increases the lore of the series







The official Twitter account of Overwatch made the following announcement:

“It was a technological golden age, until it was no more.

Introducing GENESIS, an Overwatch miniseries that will be comprised of three parts, however the first will premiere on July 6, 2023.”

Although no further details are shared, it appears that the new mini series aims to reveal the origins of the main saga so surely we will be able to understand the video game universe much better after that.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Although, the first part will probably raise more questions than it will answer.

Overwatch It is an online multiplayer first-person shooter video game.

Teams consist of six players with different roles. The video game is available for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

The general history raises a Sci Fi future after the rebellion of the machines.

