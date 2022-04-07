Overwatch has a wide variety of skins that make us shine on the battlefield, however, some of them may be affected by world politics.

Such is the case of outfits. siberian front Y arctic front from Zaria, which until a few weeks ago showed a letter Z in its design; however, this peculiar symbol acquired a negative meaning.

This letter appeared on the chest of the character of Overwatchbut after pro-Russian sympathizers started using it, they had to withdraw it.

The Reddit User @ProtoVicompared in an image how the skin of Zaria and how it looks now, with the changes implemented in the event Overwatch’s new Anniversary Remix Vol. 1.

This character was always shown as a Russian soldier who joined the powerful organization of Overwatchalthough we are not sure if they will change this part of their history at some point.

Originally this letter Z seemed to come from his name, but in recent weeks it has become a symbol used by those who support the war between Russia and Ukraine, which could lead to misunderstandings.

It is not the first time that Overwatch has changed something about its characters

A few months ago, Jesse McCreethe cowboy named after a worker from Blizzardchanged its name to Cole Cassidybecause he was accused of sexual harassment.

To keep a low profile, the development team decided to make the modification, thus staying out of trouble.

ActivisionBlizzard stopped its sales in Russia as a form of pressure in the face of the conflict with Ukraine, and all shortly before the first closed beta of the sequel takes place.

Overwatch 2 will be available on April 26 for some lucky players, so we will have news about this game soon.

