Brigitte, Ashe and Black Cat D.Va they are protagonists of the new cosplay of group made respectively by asiacarfi, brimiriel and nymphahriwho have decided this time to bring Overwatch characters directly to the beach.

It is obviously a summer reinterpretation, the one created by the three Italian modelsbut no less accurate or interesting for this, given the great work done on the front of wigs, makeup and of course accessories.

In the meantime, however, Overwatch 2 seems to be in crisis and blizzards he is wondering how to relaunch his iconic competitive shooter, which with the second chapter does not seem to have had the same success as in the beginning.