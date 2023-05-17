It officially came out last year. Overwatch 2, a game that became free to play and that until now has its niche of fans, with small communities that little by little add to the competitive one. However, something was also expected with total longing, and that was a story mode that was going to be paid for individually and that apparently is not going to be added anymore.

In a new broadcast about the future of the game, Blizzard Entertainment announced that it canceled its original plans for a co-op PvE mode with heroes, weapons, long-term progression, and other goodies. So the cooperative part is going to be incorporated later in the online multiplayer, some of the lore is included here, since there will be no story anymore.

This commented Jared Neuss, executive producer of the game:

We can’t deliver on that original vision for PvE that was showcased in 2019, the effort required to bring all of that content together into a Blizzard-quality experience. So what that means is that we won’t be offering that dedicated hero mode with talent trees, that long-term progression…those things are just not in our plans anymore. We know this is going to be disappointing for many people. To be completely honest, it’s been very difficult for a lot of us… a lot of people on the team have put their hearts and souls into it.

Remember that Overwatch 2 Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: windows central

Editor’s note: At least they’re going to keep feeding the game more content as time goes on, and they’re not giving us a surprise by shutting it down or anything like that. Of course, some were interested in the progression of the story.