Surprisingly, Blizzard announced the first musical collaboration Of Overwatch 2 with the K-pop girl group de The Sseraphim. Everything will begin on October 27th with the publication of the video for the new single “Perfect Night” and will continue with an event within the themed game.

Probably little known in Italy, Sserafim are an all-female band from South Korea who debuted in 2022, like Overwatch 2, and have quickly achieved great success, even internationally, thanks to singles like “Unforgiven” and “Antifragile”.

The music video of “Perfect Night” will debut at 06:00 Italian on October 27th and will include sequences and references to Overwatch 2, which for its part will host a themed event from November 1st 2023, complete with limited-time modes and content.

Not only that, Sserafim will perform on the BlizzCon 2023 stage on November 4th, where they will perform Perfect Night and other songs from their repertoire.