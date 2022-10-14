Overwatch 2 has reached altitude 25 million players ten days after its launch, which took place on 4 October. The news came from a post from the official Overwatch account thanking the Blizzard multiplayer shooter community.

“The launch of Overwatch 2 was such an important moment for Blizzard. We are thrilled to bring new players from around the world into the vibrant Overwatch universe by welcoming the existing Blizzard community,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment, in a press release published later. “This is just the beginning – there are so many possibilities to explore in the world of Overwatch and we can’t wait for players to experience everything the team is building for live play.”

Just to make a comparison, the first iteration of Overwatch in the first week had 7 million players, reaching 10 million in three weeks. Clearly the free-to-play formula has made the shooter appealing to a much wider audience.

To thank the players and also apologize for the problems recorded in the first days of the opening of the Overwatch 2 servers, Blizzard will give all users who log-in by October 25 the Legendary Reaper Captain Cursed model and the Medikit lucky charm.

In addition, the arrival of weekend with double experience points for the Battle Passof which dates and times have been revealed, which we have reported below: