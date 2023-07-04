Overwatch is finally about to introduce the long-awaited story mode: the first pack of story mode missions will arrive on Overwatch 2 on August 10thbut then?

One testimony suggests that we will never hear of these special missions again, at least not by the end of 2023: to declare it would have been a former Overwatch League player, Jared Neuss.

He would in fact have declared that no new missions are planned in story mode for seasons 7 and 8 (season 6 will kick off in August and run until October).

Again according to the pro-player, this choice would be due to Blizzard’s will to have feedback of these missions on which to work to improve this new mode as much as possible.

One of the reasons he seems to have been born Overwatch 2 it is precisely the story mode: already presented in 2019, up to now the information has come with a dropper.

Even now that those missions are ready to be released, it looks like they will be released in a way that is anything but constanttriggering user dissatisfaction.

We remind you that the first missions of the Overwatch 2 story mode will be available starting August 10, 2023 and that these missions were born to replace a real story mode which, as we well know, never arrived.