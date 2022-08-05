Blizzard announced that Overwatch 2 will not receive any more betas ahead of the October launch. The announcement was made by the vice president Jon Spector on Twitter.

“Today there are only 2 months left until the launch of Overwatch 2“Spector said on Twitter.”We know that players are eager to dive into the game and have seen questions about the possibility of a third public beta“.

“While we continue to test OW2 every day internally, we have no plans for any further public Beta tests“.

The development of Overwatch 2 is probably continuing at full speed, especially with the implementation of new heroes, such as Junker Queen.

With all the valuable feedback we received from our alpha and 2 public beta tests, we will be focusing our efforts on launching the best game possible on Oct. 4. (2/2) – Jon Spector (@Spex_J) August 4, 2022



The second Overwatch 2 beta was released in June and was only available if you were chosen by Blizzard or if you bought the Watchpoint Pack. The beta introduced Junker Queen as a playable character and cross-platform multiplayer.

Blizzard recently launched a survey among players on how to monetize Overwatch 2 skins. The game will not feature a loot box but will have a battle pass and an internal shop. The survey would ask players for their opinion on skins that could cost $ 44.99.

The company then stated that the prices that appeared in the survey were not indicative of the final prices of the game’s cosmetics.

