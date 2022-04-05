A leaked image showing the main menu concept of Overwatch 2 may have disclosed in advance the presence of a system of Battle Pass for the new iteration of Blizzard’s multiplayer shooter.

As we can see in the image below, among the various options of the main menu of the game there is the one relating to the Battle Pass, followed by “Challenges” which could be a reference to the challenges to be completed to level up the aforementioned pass and thus unlock rewards. such as skins, emotes, sprays, icons, and so on.

The image, which appeared ArtStation, is not necessarily representative of the contents of Overwatch 2, however it was posted by Jayson Kirby, Blizzard senior UI artist, who worked on the game until March 2020. In short, the source of the leak would seem reliable, but it must be taken into account that in two years many things can change and it is not excluded that the idea of ​​adding a Battle Pass at the end has been discarded by the developers.

We remind you that at the end of April there will be the closed beta of Overwatch 2 for PC. It will be focused on 5v5 PvP and will allow you to try the new hero Sojorn and the maps Circuit Royal, Escort, Midtown and Colosseum. There will also be the new Push mode and some substantial reworkings of well-known heroes, including Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion and Sombra.