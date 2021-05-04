Blizzard has been taking a good time developing the sequel to its hit shooter video game, as they don’t want to disappoint fans after the game’s overwhelming success in 2016. Recently, a statement from the new director of Overwatch 2, Aaron Keller, who said that the title will be very focused on the PvP side, to make it a worthy successor to the first installment.
Through an interview with GameSpot, Aaron Keller gave some statements about the future of Overwatch 2, along with his experience taking the position after the departure of its former director Jeff Kaplan. Within how much he commented, he said that the team (and he particularly) sThey are focusing a lot on the PvP part of the game. While it will have a very complete and deep PvE component, the DNA of Overwatch 2 will be its competitive multiplayer section, which is the reason why players love the title.
Overwatch 2 will be very focused on the PvP side
Within the statements, Aaron Keller commented (translated): “We’ve spent a lot of time talking about what the PvE side of the game is with our hero missions, our campaign, and the progression system that drives it all. But the other side of the game is just as important, if not more important, and that’s the PvP side. We have 60 million players who love that side of the game and we know that in the future, we have to make the next best version of the game. I’m very focused on the PvP side and I want to make it as convincing as possible.
Overwatch 2’s new director talks about Jeff Kaplan’s departure
In this way, it is clarified that Overwatch 2 will continue to focus on the online section, which is the one that works the most for you. Blizzard has high expectations to fulfill the sequel to one of its most successful games of recent time, and they hope to do it while living up to it, taking all the time they require for its development. The above, because in the words of Jeff Kaplan, Blizzard will take the time to make the title “a worthy successor to the first game.”
