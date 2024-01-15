













Overwatch 2 will adjust its mechanics and change the way heroes work | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Why does this change take place? Well, part of an effort to reduce the dominance of 'team strategy and mechanics' associated. The person who spoke about it was the director of this title, Aaron Keller, in his respective blog.

Keller revealed that this change will come with Season 9 of Overwatch 2 and pointed out that it is only part of 'a massive set of gameplay and balance changes…'which will arrive with that wave of content.

We recommend: Overwatch 2: Sombra changes the rules with games full of speedsters.

For some players, modifying healing will change the entire goal of the game. Keller explained that in that season '[…]the heroes both Tank [Tanque] like Damage [Daño] will be modified with an optimized version of Support's passive self-heal [Apoyo]'.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

Aaron Keller highlighted 'this should give non-Support players more options in terms of holding their own'.

Then he pointed out 'should also take some of the pressure off of Support players to keep everyone alive, as those playing individually now have more control of their own health.'.

In addition to what was mentioned at the beginning, there is another reason for this future change in Overwatch 2.

The idea is to reduce the 'frustration' caused by depending on teammates in Overwatch 2. For Keller there is a constant war between the power of a team and that of an individual hero or the player himself.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

For the team behind this Blizzard Entertainment title this change will balance things out, and is something constantly evaluated. Despite everything, the purpose of the game is that team strategy and mechanics continue to prevail.

Apart from Overwatch 2 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)