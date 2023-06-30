Alyson Tabbitha is back: the American model, who had taken a break after buying a house, has created a splendid one cosplay Of Widowmakerthe iconic Overwatch 2 character who never separates from his huge rifle.

A few days after the presentation of Overwatch 2: Invasion at the Xbox Showcase, the multiplayer-based shooter by blizzards so it returns to inspire cosplayers from all over the world, in this case with one of the classic transformations of Alyson.

Making everything by herself as usual, from the makeup to the costume, finally passing through the accessories, the American model filled her creation with fantastic details, telling of how she spent many evenings in the company of Overwatch 2.

Other notable works by Alyson are undoubtedly her interpretations of Ahsoka from Star Wars, Mary Marvel from Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Mando from The Mandalorian and Vi from Arcane.