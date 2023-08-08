Next August 10, one of the biggest updates regarding will be released Overwatch 2. The new trailer of Invasion allows us to take a look at Illari, a new heroine of Peruvian origin armed with an incredible solar-powered weapon and capable, thanks to her healing abilities, of giving support to her teammates.

It is not yet clear what will be the definitive equipment available to the new one heroin, but the video still gives an insight into his weaponry and abilities. To impress is certainly his special move, which sees Illari leap into the air thanks to her weapon and launch a solar bomb on the enemies below, inflicting huge damage in a very large area.

Overwatch 2 Invasion will introduce a new story component PvE and the new mode Flashpoints. The update is part of Season 6 of the weblog shooter ubisoftwhich will also introduce the new Battle Passes. The observable cosmetic elements so far highlight the presence of new skins for many heroes, such as Symmetra, Torbjorn, Winston, Zarya, Ashe, Roadhog, Phara and Ana. Many of these skins are clearly inspired by the new enemies introduced with the update. Also on August 10, then, Overwatch 2 will land for the first time on Steam.