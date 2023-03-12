Jon Spectorvice president and commercial leader of the franchise Overwatchannounced that will leave Blizzard in late March after a six-year career with the Irvine company.

The announcement came with a post on Twitter, where Spector didn’t explain the reasons behind this decision, but stated that working on Overwatch was the highlight of his career and that Overwatch 2 is in good hands thanks to Aaron Keller (game director) and Jared Neuss (executive producer).

“After six fantastic years, I have decided to hang up my sword and I will leave Blizzard at the end of March. Working on Overwatch has been the highlight of my career: Team 4 shows immense talent and passion in their work every day,” he said. said Spector on Twitter.

“Thanks to everyone at Blizzard for making this incredible chapter of my career possible and thanks also to the entire Overwatch community! Will still be on Twitter posting memes and highlights of Moira as a DPS. There are so many exciting things to come for Overwatch that I look forward to as a player. I’ve worked relatively closely with the rest of the team leadership on this transition, and I know the franchise is in great hands with Aaron Keller and Jared Neuss and the rest of the team.” .

Spector began his career at Blizzard as a senior director for the Overwatch League. Nearly three years he was promoted to head of the OWL, where he was the face of the league for about a year. Shortly thereafter, he was again promoted to business leader and vice president of the Overwatch franchise.