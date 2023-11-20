Overwatch 2 upgrades Roadhog again, the first changes weren’t enough

Overwatch 2 recently modified one of his Tank class heroes, Roadhog, adding a new ability and changing how Scrap Gun and Take a Breather work. However, the development team decided that they were necessary further adjustments and announced a Take a Breather upgrade.

This patch improves the damage reduction 30 to 40% when the skill is active. It also restores 500 HP, up from 450. Its duration becomes 2.5 seconds instead of 3 seconds, and the cooldown has been reduced from 12 to 10 seconds, meaning the skill’s total usage time in the arc increases by one minute.