However, Daniel Ahmad – a well-known analyst – wanted to offer a more in-depth analysis of the question, pointing out that two-thirds of negative reviews are in Chinese . Of course, the western reviews are also negative for the most part, but it is curious that the criticisms come en masse from the eastern market.

Overwatch 2 it came up Steam and the welcome wasn’t exactly warm, to put it mildly. Blizzard’s game has in fact quickly become the Steam’s worst product , in terms of user votes. This is a remarkable achievement, albeit in a negative sense.

The reasons behind China’s hatred of Overwatch 2

There negativity of Chinese players it stemmed from multiple reasons, explains Ahmad. To begin with, details also mentioned by Western players are criticized, such as the cancellation of the Hero mode and the costs of microtransactions.

At the same time, however, the problem is that Chinese players could not play Overwatch 2 for approximately eight months, due to the termination of the agreement between Blizzard and NetEase in January 2023 that blocked the distribution of Blizzard games in China.

The arrival on Steam has now allowed Chinese players to return to play (Steam is accessible without VPN in China and Overwatch 2 also includes Simplified Chinese in its international version), but they cannot use their original account and must then start over. The lack of country servers is also not appreciated by gamers.

It is therefore a matter of criticism not only related to the game, but of the method of distribution.