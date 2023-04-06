Blizzard presented with a trailer the Season 4 roadmap Of Overwatch 2which will open its doors Tuesday 11 April 2023unveiling what’s coming to players in the coming months, which include a new playable hero, modes and events.

We have already got to know and see Lifeweaver in action, the new support hero that will be available at the launch of the next season of the multiplayer shooter. Other new additions include skins and customizable items available in the shop and on the Battle Pass “Space Opera”. Among these is also Sigma’s “Galactic Empereor” Mythic skin.

Also scheduled is thelimited-time event “Starwatch” from 9 to 22 May, with new game modes, skins and a digital comic, all “vaguely” inspired by a certain film saga with space battles and lightsabers. From June 1, however, the “Celebrate Pride” event will begin.

In Season 4 there will also be space for the LifeWeaver Challenge and the Symmetra Challenge with themed challenges for these characters with free skins up for grabs. From 25 April to 1 May it will also be possible to battle it out talantisa map made by the Overwatch 2 community.