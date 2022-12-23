Overwatchlike all games heavily based on a diverse and well-characterized cast of characters, is particularly loved by cosplayers, as evidenced by this Tracer cosplay from melamori.cosplay which resumes one of the most loved fighters.

Being a multiplayer shooter focused on using different characters and having different very specific skills, it is easy for players to develop forts preference links or hostility with the various fighters, a mechanism that has existed in the world of video games since the time of character selection from a more or less large choice.

Although there are many different and very valid choices, Tracer however represents a sort of symbol for Overwatch, a sort of pin-up fighter that lends itself perfectly to representing the entire game with its charisma.

Thanks to its particular characterization, which made it famous all over the world in a very short time, becoming a sort of video game icon over the years. The interpretation we see in this case, with melamori.cosplay cosplay, is really one of the best that we have seen, as well as perhaps one of the most faithful cosplay that can be found around in general.

From the construction of the dress to the pose up to the hair, the cosplayer has practically become a Tracer in flesh and boneas you can see below.

