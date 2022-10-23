Fans of Overwatch 2 they found that one particular Lucio’s skin reveals your character’s position to other players even through walls. This is the skin Snow fox.

As noted by u / FidgetSpinnetMan and confirmed by other users on the Overwatch subreddit, it appears that the Snow Fox skin – introduced in 2018 and now legacy skin imported from the first game – issues a visual effect which can be seen through walls by enemy players in Overwatch 2.

The user writes: “BUG REPORT: I was playing a game and I noticed that the enemy Lucio was visible through the walls. He used the Snow Fox skin and the weapon has smoke coming out of it and appears to be visible through the walls. Don’t use this skin because it gives you a disadvantage at all times “.

Although the skin is no longer available for purchase, many players are using it, and since the problem surfaced in Overwatch 2, many have reported it on Reddit or posted videos on YouTube. At the time of writing this news, however, the problem has not been solved yet.

Commenters on the Reddit thread note that other skins, such as the Rein’s hammer, have similar problems, which help opponents to notice the position of the character. We hope that all problems will be resolved as soon as possible.

Finally, we remind you that Halloween from Chills returns next week with a new mode.