In a detailed update published on official site the team revealed what it’s doing to address “disruptive behavior and cheating,” as well as chat and griefing issues “that negatively impact many multiplayer video games.”

Blizzard says it has taken “great measures” to discourage cheating and has banned over 250,000 players since the release of Overwatch 2 as part of its “zero tolerance policy towards cheating and botting”.

Blizzard’s statements on Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 tries to block more and more cheaters

“We have done giant steps to discourage and eliminate bad behavior and cheating and wanted to share more details with you,” the team explained. “Matrix Defense is the name of our set of efforts to quell the cheating, disruptive chat, and griefing issues that negatively impact many multiplayer video games , including Overwatch 2”.

“These efforts are the fruit of a dedicated task force of developers, researchers and community experts, all committed to improving our existing systems and finding new ways to combat disruptive behavior.”

“The cheaters are never fun, and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards cheating and botting in Overwatch 2. Since the launch of Overwatch 2, we have identified and banned over 250,000 accounts for cheating,” the update confirmed.

“We are continually refining our systems anti-cheat detection and prevention to strengthen the game against cheating and botting. Your reports help us identify new cheat programs and cheating players, so please keep reporting them to us!”

The team also revealed the plans to improve text chat and states that regardless of the filter you decide to use, “it is never acceptable for anyone to direct a chat to disturb other players, regardless of the language used.” As a result, he is removing the unfiltered chat option entirely, as it “allowed harmful language and phrases that have no place in our community.”

