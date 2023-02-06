Blizzard released the Overwatch 2 Season 3 trailerwhich you can see just below, and indicated what new features are on the way, including one One-Punch Man skin for Doomfist, which you can see above. Furthermore, the start date of the new Season has been confirmed: February 7, 2023.

Among the new arrivals, we have the Antarctica map; Blizzard promises it will be a “lore-rich tundra with multiple stories yet to be told.” Additionally, Overwatch 2 season 3 will feature the theme of Asian mythology. In addition to the “most unique Overwatch skins”, those who complete the Premium Battle Pass will be able to unlock the Amaterasu Kiriko skin, “inspired by various deities from Japanese mythology with customizations that can be combined with a moon, sea and storm theme”. As an added bonus, Kiriko’s fox spirit also gets a new skin look.

There Season 3It also rewards players for simply logging in and playing. There will be 10 additional tiers in the free version of the Battle Pass and another 1,500 credits to earn, while the premium version will add another 500 credits.

Blizzard has also indicated that all 300 Overwatch epic and legendary skins they have been added to the Heroes Gallery and will always be available for purchase, with a discount that has increased the price from 1,900 credits to 1,500 credits.

Skins and cosmetics will also be earnable outside of the Battle Pass through game events. Further details will be revealed in the future.

There will then be the Lovewatch Dating Sim, a non-canon dating sim in which players will need to get a date on Mercy or Ganji. There will be various dialogue options and a Cupid who “looks suspiciously like Hanzo”. If you unlock this mode’s secret ending, you get a themed POTG Highlight. Loverwatch will be available via browser from February 13 to 28 and only takes 30 minutes to complete.

The event Ultimate Valentine will also include a limited time Hanzo 4vs4 mode as well as Support themed challenges with more epic skins and various rewards.