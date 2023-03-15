The executive producer of Overwatch 2Jared Neuss, gave fans a hint as to what they can expect from next two heroes of the game, saying they are “nice”. What does it mean “cute“? Think Mercy-esque, not kittens.

Neuss recently conducted one Overwatch 2 stream with the collaboration of several prominent streamers, taking the time to answer questions in the chat. There’s also been talk of Overwatch 2’s next two heroes both confirmed to be support, with Neuss saying they’re both “nice,” albeit in different ways.

Though I couldn’t reveal too much, Neuss he said he is confident in saying that players will be hard pressed not to find the next support hero “cute”. When asked whether it was “Mercy-style cute” or “Jetpack Cat-style cute”—it’s a reference to a canceled hero from the first game—he opted for the first definition.

We don’t know anything else at the moment, so it’s hard to form a mental picture of what “nice” means by Blizzard standards.

To all this, however, another detail is added: Neuss confirmed that there will be “soon” new information on the PvE modewhich should arrive this year.

Finally, we remind you that Overwatch 2 has kicked off the first collaboration with One-Punch Man.