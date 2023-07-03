According to Blizzard executive producer Jared Neuss, Overwatch 2 probably will have no other story missions For at least the next two seasons after Season 6 – Invasion.
“Don’t expect the next cycle [di missioni storia] in the next season and in the following oneor something like that,” Neuss commented during a recent Twitch appearance with streamer Emongg. “It’s like we’re trying to balance the idea of getting the [le missioni storia] to the players, because we love the story, and to give us enough time to make changes or add features.”
The Upcoming Overwatch 2 story missions will be released with the sixth season of Overwatch 2 scheduled for August 10. It seems unlikely that Blizzard will release more story missions in 2023.
Overwatch 2 story missions were just part of the package
Recall that in May Neuss revealed during a stream on Twitch that Blizzard was canceling Overwatch 2’s highly anticipated PvE Hero mode, much to the disappointment of many fans of the series. The move was particularly frustrating because some players viewed the addition of PvE elements as a key difference between Overwatch 2 and its 2016 predecessor.
Blizzard instead stated that it would focus on publishing story missions which, according to Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller, “take place in huge maps with new enemies” and feature “fast-paced, cooperative gameplay”, as well as cutscenes and story cutscenes.
However, the Overwatch 2 community was further annoyed when it was revealed that players would have to purchase a package of digital content worth 15 euros to be able to participate in the next story missions.
Finally, we point out that the animated mini-series Genesis has been announced, the first episode will be aired this week.
