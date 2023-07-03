According to Blizzard executive producer Jared Neuss, Overwatch 2 probably will have no other story missions For at least the next two seasons after Season 6 – Invasion.

“Don’t expect the next cycle [di missioni storia] in the next season and in the following oneor something like that,” Neuss commented during a recent Twitch appearance with streamer Emongg. “It’s like we’re trying to balance the idea of ​​getting the [le missioni storia] to the players, because we love the story, and to give us enough time to make changes or add features.”

The Upcoming Overwatch 2 story missions will be released with the sixth season of Overwatch 2 scheduled for August 10. It seems unlikely that Blizzard will release more story missions in 2023.