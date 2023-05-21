A few days ago Blizzard announced the cancellation of Hero Missionsi.e. the portion Overwatch 2 PvE with a lot of progression system and abilities of customizable heroes presented together with the game in 2019. Clearly the question has caused a lot of discussion, to the point that the game director Aaron Keller has decided to offer clarifications on the matter in a long post on the game’s official website , which however seems to have had the opposite effect of send into a rage a good part of the community judging by the comments.

In the post, which we talked about in depth in a dedicated news item, Keller explained the reasons that led Blizzard to cancel the Hero Mode and the whole structure linked to it, assuring in any case that starting from Season 6 there will still be some story missionsor cooperative multiplayer content that delves into the relationships between the heroes, the events and the lore of Overwatch 2.

At the time of writing the post has received over 800 comments, mostly negative. Among those with the most votes, there are those who criticize the fact that the “2” of Overwatch 2 was justified precisely by the introduction of a real PvE component in its own right, while what remains now is mostly a PvP game with microtransactions not present in the original.

“Overwatch 2 was not based on 5v5 PvP, it was created and justified based on the PvE aspect. This (post by Keller) is a load of garbage to fool the community,” says user Sedos. “This game is dead, it’s turning into something it never was, and Aaron Keller and Jared Neuss are playing it as a good thing to see a game we love lose features, add insanely terrible monetization, and not deliver on every promise.”

There are also those who after reading the post are even more skeptical about the quality of the story missions arriving this summer given the scarce details offered by Keller in this regard or those who wonder what the developers have been working on in the four years that have elapsed from the announcement of Overwatch 2 to the launch.

“I’m almost there zero details on the upcoming PVE. A bad sign. Now is the time to show something to give fans hope. Unless the team thinks PVE isn’t very strong,” says righthere.

According to Pandux, in the post, “there’s nothing the community wants to know about. It doesn’t mention what they’re going to do with the talent system and all the work they’ve done over 3 years, it doesn’t mention whether we could see talent in a PvP mode or in a PvE mode in the future, doesn’t mention why there’s a “2” in the game name now, doesn’t mention why GOTY support was stopped (Overwatch 1 was awarded Game of the Year in 2016, ed) to develop something for more than 3 years that now no longer exists, no mention of the real reason why it was cancelled… (stop saying “out of resources”, you’re Blizzard, of course you have them”.

These are just a few examples, but it is clear that the cancellation of Hero Missions was a bitter pill for the community to swallow, considering that PvE with missions and skill branches for heroes was met with great enthusiasm when it was announced in 2019 On the other hand, as also explained by Keller and associates, this decision was taken for maximize PvP effortswhich is ultimately the core of the Overwatch 2 experience. What do you think?