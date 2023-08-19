Overwatch 2 came under fire review bombing by users on Steam, in a decidedly heavy way, so as to push the director to answer to this attack in an official blog post that deals with various issues related to the game.

Aaron Kellerthe director of Overwatch 2, mentioned the mass of negative reviews identifying it precisely as review bombing, or rather as a coordinated action by various players to undermine the reputation of the game: “We launched on Steam last week, and although finishing under review bombing not a pleasant experience, it was great to see new players join Overwatch 2 for the first time,” Keller wrote.

“Our goal with Overwatch 2 was to make the game more accessible than ever for more people than before”, added the director, thus also explaining some changes made in the new chapter compared to the previous one.