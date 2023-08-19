Overwatch 2 came under fire review bombing by users on Steam, in a decidedly heavy way, so as to push the director to answer to this attack in an official blog post that deals with various issues related to the game.
Aaron Kellerthe director of Overwatch 2, mentioned the mass of negative reviews identifying it precisely as review bombing, or rather as a coordinated action by various players to undermine the reputation of the game: “We launched on Steam last week, and although finishing under review bombing not a pleasant experience, it was great to see new players join Overwatch 2 for the first time,” Keller wrote.
“Our goal with Overwatch 2 was to make the game more accessible than ever for more people than before”, added the director, thus also explaining some changes made in the new chapter compared to the previous one.
Keller also responds with a deeper analysis
Keller calls the action a veritable review bombing, but also goes deeper into the subject, within the official blog post: “Many reviews on Steam mention the cancellation of the PvE component which was announced in 2019 as one of the main reasons for dissatisfaction with the game,” explained the director, “we understand, that announcement was about an ambitious project that we ultimately failed to put together.”
So there’s not only a mass of unformed hatred under the negative reviews, this has come loud and clear to the developers and Keller addresses the issue, but the solution is still to move forward: “We can’t go back in time, what can we do We can continue to enrich and improve Overwatch 2. This is our way forward. That means more maps, heroes, game modes, missions, stories, events, cosmetics, and features.”
As we have seen, Overwatch 2 would be the worst game ever on Steam, according to user reviews, two thirds of which come from China, as users have been blocked for a long time due to the lack of agreement between Blizzard and NetEase.
