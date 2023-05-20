As you already know, the Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller and Executive Producer Jared Neuss recently announced in a Twitch stream that the Hero Mission promises have long since been cancelled. Now, Keller has taken to the Overwatch blog to offer a more detailed explanation on the matter.

But let’s take a step back. In 2019, the Overwatch 2 team announced the arrival of PvE content in the form of story missions and Hero Missions (or “Hero Mode”). Keller reiterated that while development on the latter mode has been halted, the former is still set to arrive in Overwatch 2 later this year. “The work done is incrediblesuperior to what we’ve previously built for PvE in our game, and I can’t wait for our players to get their hands on it,” Keller said. “We’ll share more details in the coming weeks.”

“When we released Overwatch in 2016, we immediately started talking about what the next iteration could be,” Keller said. “Looking back on that moment, it is now clear that we didn’t focus as much as we should have on a game that was an unstoppable success. Instead, we focused on a years-old plan. We started working on the PvE part of the game and kept moving more and more team members to work on these features.”

“In developing a game things rarely go as planned. We struggled to find our foothold with the Hero Quest experience at first. The reach has grown. We were trying to do too many things at once and lost focus. The team has come up with some really cool stuff, including hero talents, new enemy units, and early versions of missions, but we’ve never been able to put all the necessary elements together to make a polished, cohesive experience.” .

After one long internal reflection, the team has decided to cancel Overwatch 2’s Hero Missions, a decision Keller acknowledged would upset many players of the game. “It’s been tough for us, but as director of this project I have to do my best to make decisions that put the game and the community first, even when those decisions are disappointing,” Keller said. “In this case, I had a hard time letting go of a vision that didn’t work. And for that I would like to apologize to our players and our team. I’m sorry.”

Keller closes the post by stating that the Overwatch 2 team is still on busy delivering story missions, new co-op content and new stories told both inside and outside the game itself. Keller’s final note compares this point in Overwatch 2’s development to that of Project Titan, which represents “a moment of metamorphosis” for the team and the project. Adds Keller: “This is another time of change. And the future of Overwatch will grow out of it.”

“We are focusing our efforts and our passion on make this game an ever-evolving experienceKeller said. still shared and new stories we are planning to tell both in and out of the game. We’re excited about this direction and can’t wait for you to finally experience what we’ve built.”

