Overwatch 2 it is certainly not the perfect game: Blizzard’s free FPS has not been able to be appreciated by the community due to a great lack of content and the excessive cost of its Battle Pass and, unfortunately, even PC players have shown that they do not love the game.

Proof? Within days of its release on Steam, Overwatch 2 has become the worst game among those available on the platform, according to the reviews released by users.

This data was “official” by the site Steam250which brought Overwatch 2 back to currently top the list of games with most (as a percentage) of bad reviews.

What was missing to Overwatch 2 to not even remotely replicate the success of the chapter released in 2016? Certainly a number of innovative elements that justified that “2”.

Between bare Battle Passes, a competitive matchmaking to be reviewed and many promises far from being kept, Overwatch 2, while connecting with each other thousands of people every daywas to all intents and purposes a failure that not even the free title completely avoided.

Could the introduction of the new heroine, Illari, reverse the trend? Difficult, but not impossible. We remind you that Overwatch 2 is available for free on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.