They were as many as 250 thousand players banned on Overwatch 2given the unpleasantness of some users, including cheating, incorrect and offensive behaviour towards the other players. At the same time, it is good to keep in mind that despite the problems due to unwanted attitudes, it is still a popular game, with enormous player engagement.

In addition to the ban, Blizzard it has therefore obviously moved to maintain high involvement, protecting players from malicious users: this has brought about a notable improvement as far as chat is concerned.

Chat originally had three modes: unfiltered, mature and friendly. On the first two, players could write anything, while on the last, words deemed vulgar or offensive were filtered out. The unfiltered chatBlizzard said, it paved the way for harmful languagewhich is why it was abolished, while as far as the mature one is concerned, we can continue to have a “more adult” dialectic but always paying attention to blocking what can cause damage or offense.

To add to this significant upgrade there is also artificial intelligencewhich has the task of correcting the negative conduct of many players, which, Blizzard itself stated, would have significantly reduced disruptive behavior.