Blizzard has unveiled what the third themed skin is One Punch Man for Overwatch 2: it is about Tatsumaki and is dedicated to Kiriko. Previous skins were Saitamana (for Doomfist) and Spatent Rider (for Soldier 76). The pack will be available in the in-game shop from March 7th until April 6th.

The announcement took place via Xbox Wire. The Tatsumaki bundles for Overwatch 2 costs 2,100 in-game coins and includes, in addition to the costume, also a victory pose inspired by the One-Punch Man character and a Name Card.

Speaking to Xbox Wire, art director Dion Rogers explained how One-Punch Man became one of the first major crossover events for Overwatch 2. Rogers said that while the team was talking to various anime studios about the possibility of a crossover, when One Punch Man was brought up many of the team, including game director Aaron Keller, expressed their love and excitement for the game. One character artist was so excited about the idea that he started drawing images of Saitama Doomfist during the crossover meeting.

Tatsumaki’s skin in Overwatch 2

Rogers also talked about majors difficulties encountered in drawing some of the skinstalking about how particular silhouettes are in Overwatch 2. “Doomfist, for example: how Saitama gets a cape. We never give Doomfist a cape, in any of the skins, so his silhouette, the shape that players are used to seeing, it stays. So we were very careful when we applied this skin,” Rogers said.

Kirikoon the other hand, adapted quite easily to Tatsumaki’s shape and design: her flared skirt is a regular component of her silhouette.

Finally, here is the skin of Saitama in Overwatch 2.