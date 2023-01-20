blizzards is finishing developing the single player mode of Overwatch 2according to what was stated by Aaron Keller in an interview with NME. The offline campaign of the title produced by the American software house was to be published together with the multiplayer mode on October 22nd. Second keller, the decision to split the two modes was very difficult, but it was the best thing to do at the time. In fact, the work on the single player mode took longer than expected, and it would have been unacceptable to delay the release of Overwatch 2 just to post it all together.

It still feels like the campaign mode of the game blizzards it will be worth the wait, thanks to the presence of all the characters of the universe Overwatch, but also for all the great events that distinguish it. Continuing to talk about the title, a patch has recently been released that optimizes the skills of four heroes. The cooldown time to use the Carnage ability again Queen of Junkers has been decreased, as has the damage dealt by his jagged sword. The other changes are related to the energy ability of Zaryathe shield ability of Brigitte and also the skills of Moira.

All that remains is to wait for the release of the new single player mode Overwatch 2 to find out what emotions it will be able to give to enthusiasts.