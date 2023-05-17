Blizzard has announced the roadmap for the next few months Overwatch 2revealing that PvE missions will be introduced in Season 6 (mid August – early September), which however do not represent the “story mode” presented in 2019 together with the game, which instead it was cancelled and is no longer part of the developers’ plans.

As we can see in the image below, cooperative story-related missions will be introduced in Season 6. The roadmap does not offer other details, but thanks to the interview granted by game director Aaron Keller and executive producer Jared Neuss to GameSpot we learn that this is not the actual “Hero mode” in its own right announced in the past, complete with progression system and the ability to equip heroes with different skills than those used in PvP.

The team justified the decision, explaining that this will allow developers to focus on the live service component of PvP multiplayersuch as new maps, heroes, modes and so on.

In any case not all original ideas will be discarded and, as mentioned in the opening, the developers have cooperative missions are planned that will expand the story and lore of the Overwatch universe.

“As we got closer to the launch of Overwatch 2, we realized that we couldn’t make that other game,” Keller said. “We realized it would take years to finish, and in doing so, taking away more and more resources from the people who were playing our game (PvP) and all the people who were going to play Overwatch 2.”

“So, late last year, we decided to focus all of our efforts on the live service component and all of our PvE efforts on this new story arc that we’re launching in Season 6.” Keller added that in addition to the co-op missions already announced, the team will continue to make other PvE content that will be introduced in the next seasons.

However, a bitter taste remains in the mouth, given that the announcement of a story mode in its own right was received with great enthusiasm and many players were eager to try it during 2023, as previously promised by Blizzard.