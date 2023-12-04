













But there will also be new Hero Mastery courses and new rewards in a beast hunter-themed season. As for Mauga, he is armed with a pair of very powerful chain cannons.

Mauga, in Overwatch 2lash out at his enemies with Onslaught while strengthening his team with Cardiac Surge and fight in close combat with the Cage Fight ultimate ability.

As for Season 8, it is titled Call of the Hunt and includes the Battle of the Beasts game mode. This PvPvE type modality is 4 vs. 4 and you have to face the opposing team’s Great Beast and protect your own.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

In Battle of the Beasts Season 8 Overwatch 2 can be used for free on Mauga or experiment with one of the other hunter-themed heroes.

By participating in this mode, new challenges can be completed in an event until December 18.

It is possible to obtain cosmetic items such as Mauga’s game intro, business card and 25 thousand EXP from the battle pass; In the case of the premium it comes with the mythical Orisa Great Beast design.

The heroes of Overwatch 2 You will receive weapon skins to customize them, and the first are the Rigid Light for Reinhardt, Reaper and Mercy. Several more will arrive in the coming seasons.

And to welcome the holidays will come the Winter Paradise event, with festive character designs, which will begin on December 19. Regarding the Hero Mastery courses, they will arrive on January 2, 2024; The event will last five weeks.

The idea is that there is a new hero every week and the chosen ones are Echo, Genji, Mei, D.Va and Lúcio. Blizzard also warns that the Lunar New Year event will take place on January 30, 2024, which will include designs according to this holiday as well as extra game modes.

