Overwatch 2 continues the tradition of seasonal events started by its predecessor. Next week theCreepy Halloweento be precise from Tuesday 25 October to 8 November. For the occasion, there will be new themed cosmetic items for the heroes of the game, such as skins and emotes, as well as a new unpublished mode.

This was revealed by Mike Ybarra, the president of Blizzard, who in response to a user on Twitter stated that the 2022 edition of the Overwatch 2 Halloween event will introduce a new themed mode. Ybarra hasn’t added any other details, other than that it will be a sequel to “Junkenstein’s Revenge”, so we assume it will be a four-player PvE mode that will have to work together to defeat Dr. Junkenstein’s followers and hordes of bots.

To know all the details on the new Chilling Halloween mode we just have to wait for new information from Blizzard. Meanwhile, as Gamingbolt reports, new ones have already been confirmed themed skins for Sojourn, Junker Queen and Kiriko.

We also remind you that Overwatch 2 players will earn double experience points for the Battle Pass this weekend.