













Overwatch 2: Sombra changes the rules with games full of speedsters









come in and play Fastest Quick Play: Hacked, A fun new way that speeds up capture speed, loadouts, and respawn times. Enjoy more team fights, more games and new strategies within the Overwatch 2 experience that we now explain to you.

Source: Blizzard

But, what are the changes that we are going to have:

Respawn times are now 75% of the original time.

Cargo on Escort and Hybrid maps will move 60% faster.

Taking control of the objective point in Hybrid is 40% faster than normal.

Taking control of the objective point in Control is 40% faster than normal and achieving the capture progress percentage is 80% faster.

Taking control of the objective point in Critical Point is 20% faster than normal and achieving the capture progress percentage is 40% faster.

When playing Escort, Hybrid, or Advance maps, the initial match time was reduced by 70% of the original time and time extensions were also reduced by 70% of the total added time.

These changes only apply to players playing in Role Queue and Open Queue quick matches during the course of the event and will revert after January 14. The changes do not affect competitive play or Arcade modes.

We also recommend: Overwatch 2: Kiriko became so popular that she will now have her manga

Does Overwatch 2 have corssplay?

One of the benefits it has Overwatch 2 It is crossplay, also known as cross-play, that is, you can play between platforms and there is no loss. Even progress is kept in the account, it doesn't stay on a single console.

This, finally, occurs because we have a free-to-play and generally it is about having freedoms for the players and options to win.

Are you going to play this new Overwatch 2 mode? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)