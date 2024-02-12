Overwatch 2 is about to receive his Season 9 entitled Championsbut to download and install it you need a considerable amount of free space on SSDas reported by community manager Kaedi on the official forum.

To download and install the update that will mark the start of Season 9 you will need 38GB of free space, which in itself is not a huge amount but is if you look at it in the context of a single update.

As also explained by the community manager, if there are problems finding free space it is advisable uninstall the game and reinstall it after the release of the patch, in the full version which will also include the update.