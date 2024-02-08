Overwatch 2: Season 9titled “Champions,” is arriving on February 13, 2024, bringing with it big changes concerning the Gameplay and competitive multiplayerintended to slightly vary the balance of a title strongly focused on the balance between the various characters.

For starters, each hero will receive a increase in healthwhich increases the base levels of various groups: a 25 HP increase for those who have 150-175 HP, a 50 HP increase for those who have 200-300 HP, and a 75-100 HP increase for those who have more than 300 HP.

Furthermore, as previously announced, all heroes of each type will have the healing as a passive skillwhich is therefore freed from the support class and applied to everyone, with a change that has generated some controversy but which will still be tested with the arrival of the new season.