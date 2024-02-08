Overwatch 2: Season 9titled “Champions,” is arriving on February 13, 2024, bringing with it big changes concerning the Gameplay and competitive multiplayerintended to slightly vary the balance of a title strongly focused on the balance between the various characters.
For starters, each hero will receive a increase in healthwhich increases the base levels of various groups: a 25 HP increase for those who have 150-175 HP, a 50 HP increase for those who have 200-300 HP, and a 75-100 HP increase for those who have more than 300 HP.
Furthermore, as previously announced, all heroes of each type will have the healing as a passive skillwhich is therefore freed from the support class and applied to everyone, with a change that has generated some controversy but which will still be tested with the arrival of the new season.
A new progression and ranks system
Another announced change concerns the size of bulletswhich will all receive increases, increasing the potential damage and thus balancing the other changes made to the characters and the various abilities.
On the competitive multiplayer front, Season 9 marks the reset of this game mode: all players will be brought to new ranks based on a new count, with changes that will be applied to rank tracking, with the new maximum rank being “Champion”.
Once the update has been applied, players will have to complete 10 placement matches which will lead to establishing the new starting rank and from there the progression through the new system will begin, represented by a bar that leads up or down, unlike before with achievements to unlock.
With Competitive Points they can be unlocked new skins for “Jade” weapons, while previously earned points can be used to obtain previously released items.
