Overwatch 2 returns after a crackling Blizzcon like never before, presenting us with the contents of theeighth season: Call of the Hunt. Let’s go and see what’s new now:

First of all, the mighty Mauga returns to show himself, the new tank that becomes part of the game’s roster, together with a new “hunter” skin which gives its name to the new season, along with a new event called “Battle of the Beasts”.

There will be many new skins: Junkrat, Widowmaker and Orisa are just some of the characters who will receive a new themed costume. The new season also introduced the weapon skins: The first three Operators to receive a skin for their weapon will be Mercy, Reaper and Reinhardt.

New “crash courses” have also been introduced in the training mode to learn how master operator skills: in the video we see Genji and Lucio in action.

They obviously come back too holiday events: the Christmas event will start as early as December 19th, while the New Year’s event will begin on January 30th, bringing with it a new prop hunt map.

The season has begun today: are you ready to have fun on a wild hunt like never before?