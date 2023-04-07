Blizzard Entertainment has released a new trailer Of Overwatch 2to present the contents of the season 4arriving on April 11, 2023. In particular, the video is focused on Lifeweaver, the new support hero, but in reality there will be much more, as specified in the official post of the update published on the official blog of the series:

“Unlock brand new hero, Lifeweaver, and support the team with biolight-themed heals and utilities. Jump into the Premium Battle Pass to get Galactic Emperor Sigma and other amazing Space Epic themed cosmetics.”

Lifeweaver is said to be “a Thai scientist who exploits the technology of biolight on his mission to heal the world.” On the run from the Vishkar, he wants to harness her technology to help those around him. “His charm and wit will make any heroes who meet him in battle smile (and perhaps blush).”

In terms of gameplay “Lifeweaver presents a varied kit which allows him to heal and rescue his allies. Healing Blossom unleashes charged healing on injured allies. He switches to his second primary fire, Volley of Thorns, and becomes a thorn in the side of opponents. He lifts teammates to new heights with Platform of Petals or lures them to safety with Grasp Life. Lifeweaver can provide incredible healing and protection with his Ultimate, Tree of Life.”

The first in-game event of Season 4 is the Thai New Year, which will end on April 25: “Take on the brand new Arcade mode, BOB Weaver, where you and two other allies will face the opposing team in a 3v3 Deathmatch. All players and players use Lifeweaver and each team has only one BOB that can be dragged around the map using Life Grab to eliminate enemies.

Also launched a new map, Talantis, built together with the community: “If you attended our live “Twitch creates Overwatch”, you helped game director Aaron Keller and art director Dion Rogers create a new map from scratch, with lots of of deadly pits, jumping platforms, and loads of giant fish! Well, we’ve completed Talon’s Secret Underwater Lair, a non-canon map available in Arcade Mode for a limited time from April 25th to May 1st.”

The new season also includes some balances for existing heroes “including a redesigned Brigitte’s Ultra. We’re also making small changes to Sigma, Reinhardt and Cassidy, focusing on reducing their lethality slightly.”

It also modifies Mercy, which will be reverted to how it was before Season 3, where it received changes that players didn’t like.