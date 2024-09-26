Just below you can see the short trailer published to present the collaboration between the video game and the animated series.

Overwatch 2 continues with skin-based collaborations and this time it’s the turn of the beloved saga of My Hero Academia . The costumes will be available on October 17 and, as always, they will be exclusive to certain characters

The Overwatch 2 x My Hero Academia trailer

THE personages that will be part of the My Hero Academia and Overwatch 2 collaboration are the following:

Izuku Midoriya (Deku) – Tracer

Ochaco Uraraka (Uravity) – Juno

All Might – Reinhardt

Tomura Shigaraki – Reaper

Himoko Toga – Kiriko

Prices are not known official of these costumes, but we can use some of the previous collaborations as a reference. For example, the most recent is dedicated to four World of Warcraft themed skins. Prices start at 1900 coins each, which is about 19 hours. If desired, it was possible to purchase the four costumes with some extras at a final price of 5700 coins, or 50 euros (with 700 “free” coins in addition to the 5000 paid).

It is possible that i prices for collaboration between Overwatch 2 and My Hero Academia are different (and above all higher). There’s nothing left to do but wait for Blizzard to share in detail what we can expect from this content.