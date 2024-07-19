The roster of playable heroes of Overwatch 2 continues to expand with the addition of Junoa new heroine in an astronaut suit who will play a support role in matches in Blizzard’s multiplayer shooter.
Juno will be available in conjunction with the launch of Season 12, set for August 20th. However, you will be able to try out his skills starting today, thanks to a free character trial which will take place over the weekend on all platforms, to be precise from today until July 21. It will be possible to try it in all game modes, except for ranked ones, for obvious reasons.
Juno’s abilities in a gameplay trailer
The announcement was accompanied by a gameplay trailer that gives us a first look at Juno’s skill kit. Her weapon is a blaster that fires bursts of shots that damage enemies and heal allies. “Glide Boost” allows her to make a large leap and float in the air, allowing her to quickly reach high ground and surprise her enemies.
With “Pulsar Torpedo” he shoots energy projectiles from above, which heal allies and damage opponents. “Hyper Ring” deploys a ring-shaped field that greatly speeds up the movement of teammates who pass through it. Finally, his Ultimate “Orbital Ray” fires a laser beam from space that creates an energy field that greatly enhances the team’s offensive abilities.
