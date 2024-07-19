The roster of playable heroes of Overwatch 2 continues to expand with the addition of Junoa new heroine in an astronaut suit who will play a support role in matches in Blizzard’s multiplayer shooter.

Juno will be available in conjunction with the launch of Season 12, set for August 20th. However, you will be able to try out his skills starting today, thanks to a free character trial which will take place over the weekend on all platforms, to be precise from today until July 21. It will be possible to try it in all game modes, except for ranked ones, for obvious reasons.