Blizzard announced the roadmap or route that will have Overwatch 2 in the coming months and more or less it will be like that. For the fifth season they already confirmed that there is a limited event called Questwatch coming, also something called Mischief and Magic, a cinematic reveal and the Summer Games. Also coming: 5v5 mini comp, the return of On Fire, and the Creator Workshop.

The sixth season of Overwatch 2, which is the one that interests us, finally brings us the story missions that the community has been asking for so much since this game was announced. Add to that a new support hero, a map called Flashpoint, plus something called Hero Mastery. We also added Fire Range, a new player progression system, and the anniversary of the series.

Coming for season 7 is a new tank hero, limited collaborative event, new control map, winter event, more hero mastery missions, Roadhog rework, fan-liked modes, cinematic introductions, rework in Shadow and much more.

The route that this Blizzard video game will take doesn’t sound bad at all, it’s just a matter of us seeing it in action to be able to tell you if it’s worth the effort or not.

Where to play Overwatch 2

If you already want to give everything to the competitive shooting game of BlizzardWell, we tell you that Overwatch 2 it is available through various platforms, which is certainly convenient. You can play it on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Best of all, this video game is free, you don’t have to pay a single dollar to enjoy it, the point is that it monetizes through its battle pass and cosmetics, which are just that, they don’t give any kind of advantage when it’s time to play.

Now we just have to wait for the seasons of this title to come, which has a certainly loyal community, so you’ll always find someone to play with in any of its modes.

Excited for the announcements?