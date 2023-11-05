













This is Venture, wearing a jacket and safety goggles, as well as a weapon that resembles a drill.

To refer to this character in the company they use the pronouns they/them, and this was fully confirmed by a member of the team in charge.

Ana Martínez (@LiquidSprocket) shared the information related to Venture on her Twitter account. She is an artist of technical aspects of the characters of Overwatch 2.

In one of his messages on this social network he began by saying ‘these characters are our special meow meow and I’m REALLY excited for everyone to meet them both’.

From what it seems he has a special appreciation for the next two heroes of this game.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment (Venture).

To the above, Martínez added ‘also, I’ve already noted this in some answers, but Venture’s pronouns are they/them’.

Later, he highlighted ‘he’s a character very dear to our hearts, so I’m excited to share more about him soon’.

Because of what was revealed about Venture in Overwatch 2 He has a focus on damage and will be released sometime in 2024. When available he will be the #40 character in the game.

While Ana Martínez revealed details about Venture de Overwatch 2decided not to talk about the other character.

What is clear based on some statements is that she is identified as a woman and does not have a fixed name.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment (Space Ranger).

They tentatively call her ‘Space Ranger’ and she is focused on support. Blizzard Entertainment may reveal more details about Venture and Space Ranger in the coming months. You have to be patient.

