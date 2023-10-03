













The video in question, which is available on Twitter, barely lasts 19 seconds. But what can be seen is very promising and attractive. There Moira appears with a skin or appearance that is very similar to the fearsome Lilith.

As such Lilith is the villain to defeat in Diablo IV and it is a good way to draw attention to this collaboration with Overwatch 2.

Another detail that can be seen is a new version of the Blizzard World map and another updated version of the Halloween PvE (Player vs. Environment) game mode from the first Overwatch.

Namely, from Junkenstein’s Revenge, which now takes place inside what appears to be the Tristram Cathedral; a great detail.

You can also see Town Portals, in the style of those of Devil, which players will have to deal with. Before the release of Season 7 of Overwatch 2 there will be more details.

That is what the video on YouTube that accompanies this note states, which corresponds to a future broadcast.

This will take place at 10:00 a.m. on October 4, so it is necessary to wait a little for Blizzard Entertainment to share information about it.

Overwatch 2in addition to content related to Diablo IVyou will receive a new map in Rise of Darkness, Samoa.

Beyond what was mentioned before there are not many details but apparently in Season 7 there will be a new Mythic appearance for Hanzo, and others for Windowmaker and Echo based on Halloween.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

In that sense, the only thing that can be done is wait and wait for new details to be revealed about what the crossover will comprise.

