The first season of Overwatch 2 is about to end and that means that here comes the second. We already showed you a little about Ramattrabut, there is still more to explain and ways to reveal.

So that you get really excited, Blizzard already published a new preview of Overwatch 2 which gives us a lot of details about what’s coming up for the second season, which includes the Shambali map and a mode called Battle for Olympus.

The first thing you need to know is that Ramattra is the first shape-shifting tank that changes the way the game plays out. Then comes the Shambali Monastery, which is the new Escort map and which all the omnics roam.

On the other hand, there is also a balance in the competitive aspect that will affect some heroes. For example, an adjustment is coming to Sojourn and players are looking to make use of mobility to shorten the distance.

Doomfist also has changes that will better support his role as the front line of his team., without losing what makes him a favorite hero. Also coming adjustments for Ana, Bastion, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Mercy Symmetra starting December 6th.

Overwatch 2 will have the return of several maps

In addition to the Shambali Monastery, we will have the return of several maps such as Rialto and Blizzard World, a site that many wanted to see again for what is the most entertaining place in the world. We will also be able to visit Oasis and Nepal during the day.

Now, the second season of Overwatch 2 will have a theme of gods and the legends of Greek mythology. We will have a skin on Junker Queen Zeus as the most prominent reward of the premium battle pass.

You will also be able to unlock Ramattra Poseidon and Pharah hades. These and other heroes will have divine powers in the Battle for Olympus game mode. The limited-time event will run from January 5-19.

What do you think of everything that will come in this Blizzard game in its second season?