As promised, a few minutes ago Blizzard released the gameplay trailers from Ramattrathe new Tank-class Omnic hero that will join the ranks of Overwatch 2 with the start of Season 2, set for December 6, 2022.

Ramattra is a rather particular tank when compared to the others currently available in Overwatch 2. In fact, it has two different forms, Omnic Form and Nemesis Form. The first is more devoted to defense, with Ramattra who can deploy barriers on the field that defend teammates and create force fields that attract and slow down opponents.

The Nemesis Form, on the other hand, is devoted more to the attack, with the Omnic becoming more resistant and can shoot shock waves from the hands that pass through barriers (like Reinhardt’s in the video). His Ultimate instead generates a force field around him that damages all opponents inside it over time.

Ramattra will be the 36th hero of Overwatch 2. According to the details revealed by the trailer of his origins he is an Omnic created specifically to lead his fellows into war, but in reality he desired peace and harmony between humans and machines. However, he will give up on this dream and decides to wage war on humans by forming Sector Zero and becoming its leader, causing a deep crisis several years before the events of Overwatch 1 and 2.

