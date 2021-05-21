Overwatch 2 PvP is 5v5, Blizzard has said.

The developer released a video, below, detailing changes coming to PvP in the upcoming shooter.

Chief among them is the switch from 6v6 to 5v5. In the standard PvP game modes of Overwatch 2, each team contains one tank, two damage and two support characters. This makes for a significant shift, Blizzard said, in terms of map design and the dynamics between roles.

Explaining the decision, Blizzard said the heart of the change lies in mentality surrounding the role of the tank. It wants to move the role towards one more focused on brawler-style gameplay.

“This shift from focusing on the protection of your team to in-your-face battling is anticipated to have impacts to the flow and pacing of the PvP experience,” Blizzard said. (The video shows off a new secondary fire mode for Winston and changes to Reinhardt’s abilities.)

We also get a look at the new role passives. “In its current iteration, these new passive abilities will have damage heroes moving slightly faster than other roles, support heroes regenerating health automatically after staying out of combat for a short period, and tanks taking reduced knockback and providing less ultimate charge to opponents who damage them (compared to other roles), “Blizzard explained.

Meanwhile, Mei’s Endothermic Blaster will slow and deal damage, but not freeze enemies in Overwatch 2. Bastion is being reworked “from the ground up”, which will result in major changes to how the hero plays. “This shift will result in rebalancing and adjustments across the board,” Blizzard said.

Overwatch 2 is still without a release date.